Star cast: R Madhavan, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Misha Ghoshal, Rajit Kapur & ensemble with Shah Rukh Khan (in a cameo).

Director: R Madhavan.

Producers: Sarita Madhavan, R Madhavan, Varghese Moolan & Vijay Moolan

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Box Office Review: Expectations

It’s been over a year, the trailer has been unveiled. When released back in April 2021, the film did gain some mileage and had become a topic of discussion. However, for some reason, a huge gap was put between its trailer and movie release. It could be some post-production work, the film couldn’t arrive in time and to be honest, it did fail in capitalising on the buzz created by the trailer.

It’s an important film which isn’t backed by any star power and chartbuster songs. So, one thing has always been clear, whenever it would have arrived, it was bound to take a slow start at the box office and then grow depending on the audience’s feedback.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Office Review: Impact

The film, which is also a directorial debut of R Madhavan, has finally arrived in theatres. As expected, it is off to a very slow start. If I talk about my experience of the morning show (9:35 am), there were just 6 people including me in audi. The situation is looking the same, some little better or worse, across all the regions. And it’s really a sad thing to see considering it’s a big and important film.

This isn’t the first time we have seen a good, well-made film seeing a tragic start at the box office. No, we won’t blame the audience this time as it’s all the fault of the makers. Considering how good its buzz was last year when its trailer had released, the makers didn’t take efforts in promoting the film and making the audience aware of its release. To try it out, ask your friends about Rocketry’s release, and you will get to know that they hardly know about its arrival date. Sadly, some might even didn’t know that a film with such a name exists. In such a case, even Shah Rukh Khan‘s cameo won’t help!

The good thing is, the film is well made and has a backing of strong content. Yes, it’s surely not everyone’s cup of tea as it’s not a biopic meant for pleasing every segment of the audience. The early reactions to the film are already in and it’s highly positive. But there’s doubt up to what extent it will affect attracting maximum footfalls. It has its audience in A centres (urban), where it is already facing competition from last week’s JugJugg Jeeyo.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Box Office Review: Final Verdict

The lack of promotions and improper timing of release are the major hurdles which are going to affect Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in its theatrical run. Due to positive word-of-mouth, footfalls will surely increase but sadly, it won’t make any big difference. It might wrap up its run between 5-10 crores.

