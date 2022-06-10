Star cast: Chris Pratt, Isabella Sermon, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie & BD Wong

Director: Colin Trevorrow



Producers: Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley

Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Review: Expectations

Jurassic Park and Jurassic World have their own fan base in India. Ever since the trailer was put out, there have been big talks about the film being the next Hollywood record smasher in the country. The hype is very much justified as Jurassic World’s first instalments were highly successful, in fact, the first one had even hit the century.

Considering the franchise value, popularity among youths and grown interest in 3D and 4DX formats, Jurassic World Dominion was always expected to start on a very good note and the signs were very much clear from the advance booking response. In fact, it was even predicted to be the highest Hollywood grosser of 2022 in India surpassing Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness‘ 120 crores+ collection.

Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Review: Impact

As said above, the film has taken a very good start (at least in 3D and 4DX). Speaking about my experience, I watched an 8 am’s show in 3D 4DX and it was 80% full. Throughout the country, the response looks good on Bookmyshow. So it could be said that the pre-release buzz is getting translated into numbers.

Talking about the content, Jurassic World Dominion fails to live up to the mammoth expectations it had. It is receiving highly mixed reviews from the audience. Before this, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness was a Hollywood biggie which saw its release in India. In spite of decent word-of-mouth, it witnessed sharp falls on weekdays. So in the case of Jurassic World 3, it’s going to be a game all about the first weekend numbers as weekdays would not support well.

The film will perform mostly in urban and semi-urban regions of India where there are already multiple options present in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, 777 Charlie, Major, Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj and Janhit Mein Jaari.

Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, contrary to early predictions, Jurassic World Dominion won’t reach the 100 crore milestone in India as the mixed word-of-mouth won’t allow it to put a strong show on weekdays. However, considering the franchise value and pre-release buzz, the film will manage a good if not blockbuster total by making anywhere between 70-90 crores.

