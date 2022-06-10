777 Charlie Box Office Review (Hindi): This Heartwarming Tale Of A Human & A Dog To Bring Tears Of Joy To Exhibitors!

Star cast: Charlie, Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Bobby Simha & others

Director: Kiranraj K.

Producers: Rakshit Shetty, G. S. Guptha

777 Charlie Box Office Review (Hindi): Expectations

Ever since Pushpa, the floodgates of PAN Indian movies have got opened and the Indian audience is now getting to witness beautiful content from different industries. The latest release led by Rakshit Shetty is another bumper addition to the list. In the Kannada film industry, the actor is known for bringing something unique and fresh to the plate, but in the Hindi-speaking belt, he’s not a known face.

However, with the heartwarming trailer striking the right chord, the film did gather some talks around it. Not all PAN Indian films need to be bangers, and this one perfectly fits the bill. Considering the pre-release buzz, it looked like a slow starter which gathers pace post-first weekend.

777 Charlie Box Office Review (Hindi): Impact

Several recent releases have been surprising when it comes to occupancy. This time too, I did get a surprise, but it was a pleasant one. I watched the 12.30 pm show and there were around 40 people in the theatre, which was much more than I expected. It feels like the trailer has done the trick of garnering attention.

If the film is purely dependent on word-of-mouth, the content needs to be very strong. Fortunately here, it’s much more than expected. It’s a heart-touching tale of a man and a dog that doesn’t compromise on the engrossing value. The reviews are already out and the positive word-of-mouth is all over.

777 Charlie doesn’t have much threat in a clash as Jurassic World Dominion is seeing highly mixed reviews. Due to the concept, the film will become a go-to watch for families, especially the kids who would love it. Speaking about the limitations, the film has got limited screening as of now, which would restrict its reach. Another thing is that the film will mostly work in A centres considering its storyline and treatment.

777 Charlie Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

On the whole, thanks to not-so-good talk about Jurassic World Dominion, 777 Charlie becomes a good alternative for the family audience. And post that, the chain reaction of positive word-of-mouth is expected to do the trick. It is expected to earn anywhere between 15-25 crores at the box office with its Hindi version, which would be really a good total for a dubbed Kannada film with no face value.

All set to bring tears of joy to exhibitors!

