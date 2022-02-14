Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood box office business done by films released in 2022.

Note: these numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings and the returns do not include any other rights’ (OTT, TV, music, or digital) revenues.

Advertisement

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Film Release 1st Day 1st Weekend 1st Week Lifetime Verdict Badhaai Do 11 Feb 1.65 7.82 7.82* 7.82*

Here’s our Box Office Parameter:

Super-Duper Hit: Film which earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Hit: Film which doubles the investment

Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%

Average: Film which only recovers investment

Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit

Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment

Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.