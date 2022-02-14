Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood box office business done by films released in 2022.
|Film
|Release
|1st Day
|1st Weekend
|1st Week
|Lifetime
|Verdict
|Badhaai Do
|11 Feb
|1.65
|7.82
|7.82*
|7.82*
Here’s our Box Office Parameter:
Super-Duper Hit: Film which earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection
Hit: Film which doubles the investment
Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%
Average: Film which only recovers investment
Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit
Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment
Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.
* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.
