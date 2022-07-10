Chiyaan Vikram has carved a space for himself in the industry with some outstanding performances over the years. Not just in the Tamil industry but the man is known for his acting skills all across the country. Now, he’s geared up for his first-ever pan-Indian project, Cobra, and fans are crazily waiting to see what new he brings to the table this time.

Vikram has been a big name in Kollywood, but in the Hindi belt, the actor gained popularity with his films like Aparichit (Anniyan) and I. As the actor is now looking forward to spreading his wings with pan-Indian cinema, the makers have reportedly invested a hefty amount in the budget and promotions of the film. Apart from it, it is said that the actor himself is taking away a big chunk of money as his salary.

As per the reports, Chiyaan Vikram is charging 25 crores as his salary for Cobra. The film is said to be riding on a budget of 90 crores, and if we compare it with his fees, it’s 22.5% of the total budget. That’s really huge but we aren’t surprised as the actor does put his heart and soul into every role. So here, the makers would have agreed upon the figure happily!

Meanwhile, actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies has acquired the Tamil Nadu distribution rights of Cobra. Making the announcement on its Twitter handle, Red Giant Movies said, “Thrilled to announce that Red Giant Movies have acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical distribution rights for Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Cobra’. Save the date. ‘Cobra’ from August 11.”

The film took close to three years to film and has triggered a lot of interest among audiences as it will mark the acting debut of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who plays the villain in the film.

