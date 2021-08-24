Advertisement

Celebrated filmmaker S Shankar announced the remake of the 2005 Tamil psychological action-thriller, Anniyan (Aparichit in Hindi). The film will star Ranveer Singh in the lead. As fans were excited about the film, the director and the producer V Ravichandran are at loggerheads over film rights.

For the unversed, the 2005 Tamil language film starred Vikram in the lead role and actress Sadha played his love interest. The film centres on a disillusioned everyman whose frustration at what he sees as increasing social apathy and public negligence lead to a split personality that attempts to improve the system.

Now the producer V Ravichandran gets candid during a conversation with Pinkvilla and raised objections to the remake of Anniyan or Aparichit stating that he is the ‘whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline’. He said that filmmaker Shankar should not proceed with the Hindi film starring Ranveer Singh and that he will take a legal route against him.