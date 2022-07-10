With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel has premiered another big Phase 4 movie. It is the fourth standalone flick of the superhero, starring Chris Hemsworth. All eyes are on it and whether it will be making the studios some big bucks like the two previous releases, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, and Russell Crowe (who made their MCU debut). Bale plays the role of the villain, Gorr the God Butcher, and from what is being said, he nails the part.

While talking about the film, it opened with huge hype surrounding it, which is why it had a thunderous start. The Thursday preview numbers came flowing in favour of the Chris Hemsworth starrer. Now, as per Box Office Mojo, the movie has churned in $148 million globally on Friday.

This consists of $69.5 million in the US and $79.4 million overseas. It is the 5th best opening for Marvel. Hopes are that Thor: Love and Thunder will hit $300 million worldwide over the weekend. Considering the first-day numbers, there seems to be a fair chance for the Marvel flick to do so. Though the previous projections were much higher than that.

While the MCU may deliver some of the best box office wonders which are a fan’s service, it is also receiving criticism for using the same formula over and over again. Fans were already complaining about it during Doctor Strange 2. Some have also pointed out having better quality over quantity.

Now, let’s see how well the movie does. When it comes to the ratings, its score on Rotten Tomatoes dropped from 71% to 68% as of now and from 83% audience ratings to 81%. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

