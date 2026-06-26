Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: Can It Become Universal Pictures’ Highest-Grossing Film Ever (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Minions & Monsters by Pierre Coffin is the upcoming animated film in the Minions franchise, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The movie has several targets to overcome in its theatrical run, and one of them is to become Universal Pictures’ highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office. To achieve that, it will have to surpass a huge global mark. To learn more, keep scrolling down.

Universal Pictures became the first studio to have released three billion-dollar movies in one year – Jurassic World, Furious 7, and Minions. Minions is the top-grossing movie in its franchise, and the upcoming sequel also faces the pressure of outshining the first film. This prestigious studio has also given the all-time highest-grossing and second-grossing video game adaptations – The Super Mario Bros Movie and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Which is the highest-grossing Universal movie ever worldwide?

Universal’s highest-grossing film worldwide is Jurassic World. It was released in 2015 and is the first film in the Jurassic World franchise. It collected $1.67 billion at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. It includes a massive $1.02 billion overseas haul and a $653.4 million domestic total. Jurassic World is also the 11th-highest-grossing movie worldwide.

Box office summary of Jurassic World

Domestic – $653.4 million

International – $1.02 billion

Worldwide – $1.67 billion

How much will Minions & Monsters have to earn to become Universal’s biggest hit ever worldwide?

Minions & Monsters must earn $1.68 billion to outshine Jurassic World as the all-time highest-grossing film of Universal Pictures. Minions, with an estimated $1.15 billion, is the studio’s #5 biggest commercial hit. Minions: The Rise of Gru dipped yet managed to earn $940.5 million worldwide. It definitely has a massive target to overcome to achieve this huge feat.

Can Minions & Monsters achieve this massive feat?

While Minions & Monsters has the franchise appeal and family audience needed to become one of Universal’s greatest hits, beating Jurassic World would require an impressive worldwide historic run. It is within the realm of possibility, but it has competitions as tough as itself, including Toy Story 5.

Taking place in 1920, 48 years before the events of Minions (2015), the film follows the Minions as they aim to make a monster movie of their own in Old Hollywood. Minions & Monsters will be released on July 1.

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