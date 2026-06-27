Evil Dead Burn North America Box Office Projection (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Evil Dead Burn is an upcoming horror film in the Evil Dead franchise, directed by French filmmaker Sébastien Vaniček. The movie will be released next month, and early estimates suggest a positive opening weekend at the box office in North America. But will it become the franchise’s biggest debut domestically? Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, it is the standalone sequel to Evil Dead and to Evil Dead Rise, the rebooted film series. The OG franchise was created by Sam Raimi, and the first film, Evil Dead, was released in 1981. The franchise was rebooted in 2013 by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues. It features Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Erroll Shand, George Pullar, Maude Davey, and Greta Van Den Brink.

Evil Dead Burn’s box office projection in North America

According to Box Office Pro’s report, Evil Dead Burn is expected to open big at the box office in North America. According to early estimates, it is on track to earn between $30 million and $40 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office. It is more than Obsession‘s $17.1 million opening-weekend domestic box-office collection.

How does it stack up against other Evil Dead movies’ debut weekend collections?

It is reportedly tracking to earn the biggest debut weekend in the entire franchise. According to Box Office Mojo, Evil Dead, released in 2013, scored the biggest opening weekend at the North American box office. It collected $25.8 million domestically in its opening weekend. If the upcoming installment lands within this range, then it would be the biggest opening weekend in the franchise.

More about the movie

The story follows a grieving family that reunites at a secluded house after the death of a mother’s son, only to find the gathering spiraling into a nightmare as its members are gradually possessed and transformed into terrifying Deadites. Evil Dead Burn will be released on July 10.

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