Jackass: Best And Last North America Box Office: Opening Day Update ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Jackass: Best and Last is the final installment in the series, and although the fans are loyal to the franchise, it did not perform as well as its predecessors on its opening day. It recorded the lowest opening day in the franchise at the North American box office. Despite that, the movie will emerge as a success, according to industry experts. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jackass: Best and Last’s opening day collection in North America

The last installment in the comedy movie franchise collected a solid $3.8 million on Friday, its opening day, over just 2,855 theaters in North America. It shall also be kept in mind that the movie had no such promotion and is up against studio giants like Toy Story 5, Supergirl, and more. The comedy movie has debuted at #3 in the domestic box office rankings.

Registers the lowest opening day in the Jackass franchise

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Jackass: Best and Last recorded the lowest number on its opening day at the box office in North America. It is not only the lowest but the gap between it and the previously lowest opening day is more than $5 million. 2022’s Jackass Forever recorded the franchise’s lowest opening-day gross at $9.6 million, but not by much.

Check out the opening day collections of the Jackass movies from highest to lowest.

Jackass 3D (2010) – $22 million Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013) – $12.5 million Jackass Number Two (2006) – $11.8 million Jackass: The Movie (2002) – $9.7 million Jackass Forever (2022) – $9.6 million Jackass: Best and Last (2026) – $3.8 million

More about the movie

The film is made on a $10 million budget and is reportedly the cheapest entry in the franchise. Johnny Knoxville‘s film is tracking to earn $9 million to $11 million in its opening weekend. It also has a better CinemaScore rating: an A-. Jackass: Best and Last was released on June 26. It follows the Jackass crew as they perform their final series of dangerous stunts and pranks, marking the end of the franchise.

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