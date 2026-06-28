Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Crosses $400M Milestone ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Toy Story 5 has entered its second weekend with an impressive global milestone in hand. The film has surpassed a major global milestone, and in doing so, it has once again demonstrated its dominance at the box office, not just in North America but worldwide. It missed the $250 million mark at the domestic box office by a narrow margin on its second Friday, but it is now crossing $300 million. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story’s latest installment surpassed the global haul of Hoppers in its first week, becoming the second highest-grossing animation of the year. Even in its second frame, it is untouchable at #1 as Supergirl debuts at #2 on Friday. The family movie is earning franchise-best numbers at the daily box office.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest numbers, Toy Story 5 collected a solid $21 million on its second Friday at the North American box office. It dropped by a harsh 70% from last Friday when it opened in theaters. This is also the 5th biggest 2nd Friday of all time for animations. After eight days, the domestic total of the movie is $248.2 million. It missed the $250 million mark domestically this Friday.

Crosses $400 million milestone worldwide

The Toy Story installment had a solid boost on its opening weekend, which is often necessary for tentpole movies. This Pixar release collected $152 million internationally in its first weekend, which is expected to cross $250 million this weekend. Allied to the latest domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide collection is $400 million by the end of the second weekend alone. It is crossing $500 million in its second weekend and is riding on the momentum.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $248.2 million

International – $152.0 million

Worldwide – $400.2 million

The film follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the toy gang as they face an unexpected challenge when electronics become children’s new favorite form of entertainment, forcing them to fight to stay relevant and rediscover their purpose. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

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