Backrooms by Kane Parsons is finally hitting the screens tomorrow, and its opening-weekend projections have been making news for quite some time now. The movie has reportedly received positive reviews from critics and is expected to have a record-breaking debut for an A24 movie, even surpassing Civil War’s opening weekend gross. It is significantly more than the Kirsten Dunst starrer movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi horror movie is based on Parsons’ web series and inspired by the Backrooms creepypasta. The movie will provide healthy competition for Obsession. It is releasing at a time when Obsession has already emerged as a sleeper hit. This movie is opening with strong numbers, and since it was made on a small budget, it will also be a financial success eventually.

How much is the film tracking to earn in its opening weekend in North America?

According to Deadline‘s report, Backrooms is expected to snatch the top spot in the domestic box office ranking from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. It is tracking to earn between $40 million and $45 million at the North American box office in its three-day opening weekend. It will be a very strong start for a horror thriller like this.

How does it stack up against A24’s three-day opening weekend in North America?

According to the report, A24’s Civil War, released in 2024, had the biggest opening weekend at the North American box office. The film reportedly collected $25.5 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. If Backrooms land within the projected range, the film will register the biggest opening weekend ever for A24 movies domestically. The previews for the R-rated movie has already begun in North America.

Civil War collected $68.7 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Backrooms can easily surpass that if it gets off to such a strong start within the projected range. Globally, the 2024 war thriller collected $127.3 million, and the upcoming movie is expected to surpass that figure as well.

What is the film about?

Directed by Kane Parsons the original creator, the film follows a therapist who enters another dimension to find her lost patient. The movie features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. Backrooms will be released on May 29.

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