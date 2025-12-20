With a current global haul of $475.1 million, Wicked: For Good ranks as the 13th highest-grossing film of 2025, trailing just behind The Conjuring: Last Rites, which stands at $494.7 million worldwide. This leaves the musical sequel $19.6 million short of climbing one more spot on the yearly charts, a gap it may still close as its theatrical run continues. Produced on an estimated $150 million budget, Wicked: For Good has already achieved a healthy earnings-to-budget ratio of roughly 3.17x.

Out of its total worldwide earnings so far, the musical fantasy has collected $316.2 million from North America and the remaining $158.9 million from international markets. This makes Wicked: For Good the fifth-highest-grosser of the year domestically, currently behind Jurassic World: Rebirth, Superman, Lilo & Stitch, and A Minecraft Movie. And now, the sequel is closing in on the North American total of the MCU superhero film that launched Robert Downey Jr. to global stardom. Yes, we’re talking about the 2008 film Iron Man. Here’s how much Wicked: For Good needs to earn more to outgross it at the domestic box office.

Wicked: For Good vs. Iron Man – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films performed at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

North America: $316.2 million

International: $158.9 million

Worldwide: $475.1 million

Iron Man – Box Office Summary

North America: $319 million

International: $266.8 million

Worldwide: $585.8 million

As the above numbers suggest, the musical fantasy sequel is currently behind the iconic superhero film by roughly $2.8 million in terms of domestic earnings. At its current pace, Wicked: For Good is expected to outgross Iron Man within the next few days. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

How Wicked: For Good Compares With the Iron Man Film Series

Here’s how all three films in the Iron Man franchise performed at the North American box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Iron Man (2008): $319 million

Iron Man 2 (2010): $312.4 million

Iron Man 3 (2013): $409 million

Based on the above figures, Wicked: For Good has already pulled ahead of Iron Man 2’s domestic total and is expected to surpass the original Iron Man in the coming days. However, matching the $409 million North American haul of Iron Man 3 appears highly unlikely at this stage of its theatrical run, placing the third MCU installment out of reach.

Wicked & Wicked: For Good – Plot & Lead Cast

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Official Trailer

