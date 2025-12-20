The Housemaid, an erotic thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, was released in theaters, clashing with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. The film has pulled in good numbers at the North American box office from the Thursday previews, despite the release of Avatar 3. The film is expected to earn good numbers at the box office in its opening weekend as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film features Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins in key roles. It received positive reviews from the critics and is expected to break the Lionsgate curse at the domestic box office. The film received a 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Housemaid’s Thursday previews collection at the box office in North America

The Housemaid, released on Friday, collected strong numbers from Thursday previews at the North American box office. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Sydney Sweeney‘s latest film collected $2.2 million from the Thursday previews at the domestic box office. It is more than M3GAN’s $1.5 million Thursday previews but less than Evil Dead Rise’s $2.5 million.

Projected opening weekend

According to industry insights, the erotic thriller, featuring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, is tracking to earn between $17 million and $22 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. It is expected to be among the top 3 in the domestic box office rankings.

What is The Housemaid about?

The film follows a young woman with a troubled past who becomes the live-in housemaid for a wealthy family. Their seemingly perfect life unravels when she discovers their household hides dark secrets. The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig and based on the 2022 novel by Freida McFadden, was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

