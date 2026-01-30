Naari Naari Naduma Murari stars Sharwanand, Samyuktha Menon, Sakshi Vaidya, and Sree Vishnu in key roles. The film offers a trippy combination of romance and comedy, both blended and delivered in a way that the entertainment hits the roof.

When & Where To Watch Naari Naari Naduma Murari On OTT?

Starting February 4, Naari Naari Naduma Murari will be available to stream on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film offers a breezy yet heartfelt take on modern relationships, family expectations, and the chaos that unfolds when good intentions strangely collide with inconvenient and harsh truths.

Naari Naari Naduma Murari: Plot & Storyline

At the heart of the film is Gautham, a 20-something man raised by his single father, Karthik. Determined to see his father’s happiness, Gautham goes to great lengths to help him find love again, even as he navigates his own relationship with Nithya, an independent architect. Trouble brews when Nithya’s father insists on a registered marriage, a seemingly simple condition that threatens to expose Gautham’s unresolved past with his ex, Dia. What begins as a small attempt to avoid conflict quickly spirals into a web of misunderstandings and lies. As Gautham struggles to undo the damage, the question remains: has he gone too far, or is there still time to make things right?

More About The Film – Naari Naari Naduma Murari

Anchored by engrossing performances and swooning chemistry between the lead cast, Naari Naari Naduma Murari stands out as a wholesome rom-com that transforms a fresh love triangle into an out-and-out family entertainer.

Vishal Chandrashekhar’s masterful soundtrack, completed with foot-tapping and chart-busting numbers, elevates the viewing experience even further. Built around everyday emotions and relatable dilemmas, the film’s universal themes are wrapped in subtle humour that resonates quite well with audiences across different generations.

