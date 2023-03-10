Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) has announced the upcoming production #STR48 starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role. The movie will be written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy, and produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran.

With this ambitious drama, Desingh Periyasamy embarks on yet another engaging experience after the success of his ‘Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This movie marks RKFI’s 56th production and adds to the lineup of films, including KH234, featuring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, as well as RKFI 51 along with Sony Pictures, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, which is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

Raaj Kamal Films International has aimed to deliver thought-provoking, entertaining, and highly acclaimed movies over the past 40 years.

The iconic actor, director and producer Kamal Haasan said: “We want to give a platform for people who pursue similar goals as us. Succeeding in the industry is very important to us. As much as setting an example in working methods. Wishing the team of Mr Silambarasan TR and Mr Desingh Periyasamy all the very best.”

Silambarasan TR, the lead actor, said the story of this film is worth the wait. He added: “Patience is a virtue. It took a lot of faith but it’s worth the wait. This film will satiate my hunger for creative passion. It is a great privilege to work in Kamal sir’s production under the Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) banner.

“I have a strong belief in Director Desingh Periyasamy and his script, which will make this film a significant milestone in my career.”

Periyasamy stated: “I feel extremely privileged to be a part of this film and have the opportunity to share this unique story. This project holds a special place in my heart, particularly because I am working under the production of the legendary Kamal Sir’s RKFI banner.”

Must Read: When Prithviraj Sukumaran Predicted Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Could Be That One ‘Hit’ Bringing Bollywood Back Into Box Office Game

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News