Brad Pitt's Formula One Movie Budget Surpasses $300 Million, Faces Distribution Hurdles

News reports suggest that the budget for Brad Pitt‘s Formula One movie has surpassed $300 million, potentially making it one of the most expensive films ever made. The movie has faced challenges in finding a distributor and release date. Factors contributing to the budget increase include the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike delaying filming, and the use of real actors in genuine race cars, which require extensive training and safety measures, driving up costs. Brad Pitt was seen piloting a modified Formula Two car during the British Prix weekend.

With a budget of $300 million, this Formula One film’s profitability is a steep climb. It needs to pull in over $750 million at the box office to break even. Warner Bros. and Sony are at the forefront for distribution, but the film’s high budget and financial demands upfront are causing headaches even for the big studios. Consequently, the release date for Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing film is still uncertain.

Plot

According to Screen Rant, the film depicts the narrative of a fictional Formula One driver who re-enters the scene after retirement to serve as a mentor and eventually collaborate with a younger driver within the framework of the Apex Grand Prix team.

Cast and crew

Apart from Brad Pitt, the ensemble includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Lewis Hamilton, Javier Bardem, and Sarah Niles. Joseph Kosinski directs the film, with co-writing credits going to Ehren Kruger.

