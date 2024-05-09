During a recent appearance on David Duchovny’s Fail Better podcast, Legendary actress Bette Midler opened up about her experience filming the shelved sitcom titled “Bette,” calling it a “big mistake” in her storied career. The actress even confessed she should have sued Lindsy Lohan for leaving the project after the pilot.

The show, created by Jeffrey Lane on CBS, ran from October 2000 through March 2001 before it was cancelled after 16 episodes. In the show, the Hocus Pocus actress played a version of herself, with Kevin Dunn portraying her husband and Lindsay Lohan playing her daughter Rose in the pilot.

Bette Midler recalled things starting to crumble after Lohan exited the series after shooting the pilot. Midler told Duchovny, “After the pilot, Lindsay Lohan decided she didn’t want to do it or had other fish to fry. So Lindsay Lohan left the building, and I said, well, now what do you do? And the studio didn’t help me. It was extremely chaotic.”

Midler, who confessed to being a novice in the sitcom world at the time, added if she had known her duties were to stand up and say, “This absolutely will not do, I’m going to sue,” then she would have sued Lohan. Bette Midler recalled feeling cosseted during her time at the show as she had no access to the writers or the showrunner.

Midler also confessed she was “thrilled” when the show was cancelled after one season. She noted agreeing to star in the series was a “Big, big, big mistake.” She further explained “It was the wrong motivation. It was a part of the media I simply did not understand. I watched it. I appreciated it. I enjoyed it, But I didn’t know what it meant to make it.”

Midler’s confession comes days after Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram and shared a promo picture of the cancelled sitcom alongside Midler, saying she had a “blast” filming with the legendary actress.

