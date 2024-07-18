Janhvi Kapoor’s appreciation for the Southern film industry spans from praising Mahesh Babu’s timeless looks to actively seeking roles in South Indian films.

In a candid interview with Galatta Plus, the 27-year-old actress shared her deep admiration for Kollywood hero Vijay Sethupathi. She revealed a memorable moment when she called him after watching one of his films. Janhvi who is a self-proclaimed die-hard fan of Vijay Sethupathi even asked him if there were any roles she could audition for.

During the interview, Janhvi recounted the time she called Vijay Sethupathi after watching Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She said “I called Vijay sir after watching Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for the 100th time. I managed to get his number and told him I am a huge fan. I even asked if there were any roles for me to audition for because I really wanted to work with him.”

Janhvi also described Vijay Sethupathi’s reaction. “He just kept saying ‘ayoo.oh.’ I couldn’t tell if he was offended or just shy but he seemed surprised that I was so forward,” she added.

More About Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Released in 2015, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, this comedy-drama was a major hit at the box office.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Projects

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Maharaja which is his 50th film, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. This crime thriller features an ensemble cast including Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja and Munshikanth. The story revolves around a barber, Maharaja, played by Sethupathi, seeking revenge after his beloved ‘Lakshmi’ is stolen, focusing on his quest to recover this precious possession.

Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming projects include ACE directed by Aarumuga Kumar and Viduthalai Part 2 directed by Vetrimaaran. Viduthalai Part 2 is a sequel to the 2023 film Viduthalai, which follows the journey of Kumaresan who is a constable tasked with arresting Perumal, who is a teacher and leader of a separatist group.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Films

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her thriller film Ulajh set to hit theaters on August 2. The trailer for the film dropped on July 16. Additionally she is set to appear in NTR’s Devara directed by Koratala Siva and RC16 directed by Buchi Babu Sana, starring Ram Charan. Janhvi has also reportedly signed a film with Nani tentatively titled Nani 33.

Must Read: Mohanlal’s Cult Classic Manichitrathazhu Remastered In 4k After 30 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News