Due to various delays, despite its previous casting choices, recent reports indicate that Sivakarthikeyan will now take on the lead role in Puranaanooru with a contract already signed. The film will be produced by newcomer Akash Krishnan.

Sivakarthikeyan, who recently became a father for the third time, is preparing to embark on one of the most significant projects in Tamil cinema with Puranaanooru. Sudha Kongara is known for her thought-provoking films that often spark widespread discussion. After the moderate success of his last film Ayalaan, Sivakarthikeyan is looking forward to making a strong comeback with this new venture.

Initially Sudha Kongara planned to work with Suriya on Puranaanooru after their successful collaboration on Soorarai Pottru, which premiered on Amazon Prime during the COVID-19 pandemic and earned Suriya a National Award for Best Actor. The film has also been remade in Bollywood recently as Sarfira, featuring Akshay Kumar. Actor Suriya who led the original film has also made a cameo appearance in Sarfira.

Meanwhile after the success of Soorarai Pottru, Sudha intended to create another impactful film with Suriya leading to discussions about Puranaanooru. Despite Suriya’s initial agreement, he eventually stepped away from the project for undisclosed reasons.

Puranaanooru is described by Sudha as an anti-system narrative addressing the sensitive topic of Hindi imposition. Her previous works have also explored themes of resistance against oppression. It’s uncertain if this controversial subject influenced Suriya’s decision to exit the project.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Professional Front

On the professional front Sivakarthikeyan’s last film Ayalaan was a science fiction movie. His upcoming projects include Amaran which is a biographical war drama directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and stars Sai Pallavi. This film is based on the book India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh which recounts the life of martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadharajan.

Sivakarthikeyan is also set to star in SK X ARM directed by A.R. Murugadoss, featuring Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon in significant roles. A.R. Murugadoss is known for his work on Ghajini and is currently working on Sikandar starring Salman Khan.

