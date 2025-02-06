Himesh Reshammiya is all set to make a rocking comeback tomorrow with his much-talked-about Badass Ravi Kumar. A couple of years back, when the announcement teaser was dropped, the film made little to no buzz, but with the trailer unveiled a month ago, the film grabbed all the limelight. In fact, it’s in a position to surpass the openings of some of the recent biggies of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Directed by Keith Gomes, the Bollywood action entertainer is scheduled to release in theatres tomorrow. In addition to Himesh, it features an ensemble cast that includes Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Leone, Manish Wadhwa, and others. Besides the trailer and the powerful cast, the film also hit the right chords with its chartbuster music.

The trailer of Badass Ravi Kumar promised a stress-free entertainment ride, backed by over-the-top action sequences and massy dialogues. The makers are very clear about what they have made, and this honest strategy has worked in their favor so far. On top of that, the superhit music album has created good hype and awareness about the film.

For those who don’t know, Badass Ravi Kumar will clash with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa. In addition to Loveyapa, Interstellar, and Sanam Teri Kasam are also arriving with their re-release editions. So, there’s definitely some competition standing in front. Still, Himesh’s film will enjoy its own set of audiences, especially in the mass centers.

The Himesh Reshammiya starrer has already secured a show count of almost 3,500 in India, which is good considering the film’s scale. By the end of the day, this number might cross the 4,000 mark. Also, the makers have adopted a strategy of discounted ticket rates for the weekend, resulting in more footfalls.

Considering all plus points, Badass Ravi Kumar is all set for a solid start of 4.50-5.50 crore net at the Indian box office, thus surpassing The Xpose’s 2.50 crores to register the biggest opening for Himesh. Also, this predicted day 1 collection is much higher than Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira (2.50 crores), Mission Raniganj (2.80 crores), and Ajay Devgn’s Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha (1.70 crores), Naam (22 lakh).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

