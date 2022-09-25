Thanks to social media, we have legit meme makers and it has now become a career choice for many. Haha! There are few characters who never fails to make to the memers list while trolling including Akshay Kumar’s character of Raju from ‘Hera Pheri’, Taarak Mehta’s Jethalal and Rahul Gandhi. Now, there’s a new video of PM Narendra Modi going viral on Twitter where he once took a subtle dig at Congress leader Rahul along with his mother Sonia Gandhi while using Taare Zameen Par’s reference. Scroll below to watch the video.

This isn’t the first time that PM Modi has taken a dig at Rahul but this happens almost every day whenever the two appear at public events. They’re both from rival parties and hence never misses an opportunity to troll each other. Now talking about the latest video, a user named Rahul Passi shared a clip of Modi Ji talking about dyslexia and took a dig at Rahul and which is now going viral on the micro-blogging site.

In the video, PM Narendra Modi can be patiently seen listening to a student of University of Petroleum and Energy Studies who goes by the name Deeksha Hariyal. In the video, the student can be seen elaborating her idea which is based on dyslexic people and how they’re so creative using the example of Aamir Khan’s ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

PM Narendra Modi interrupted her and said, “Toh koi 40-50 saal ke bacchon ko bhi ye yojana kaam ayegi?” and the audience burst into laughter after listening to him.

The students then start clapping and PM Modi can also be seen smirking at the reaction.

Abbe bhai boh rahul ki baat krr rhe hai — Varun Bhardwaj (@VarunBh42431801) September 24, 2022

Trolling Rahul and Sonia from a movie reference — నంబి నారాయణన్ (@Rahulnayak_JSP) September 24, 2022

A disgrace to the PM's chair! Not only does he regularly makes cheap, unparliamentary comments against the opposition regularly, he has also made fun of the dixlexic kids… What an insensitive man! — Rohit Kumar 💎 (@Rohit_Rocker) September 25, 2022

Han hai na Jai Shah. Usse bada pappu koi nhi hai — waqas akram (@waqasak63373368) September 25, 2022

Sir, PM Sir kn se baache ke baat kar Rahe Hain ..👇 pic.twitter.com/1lRO1FOv3o — शर्मा Ji.! (@sadashivsharmaa) September 24, 2022

Bhai wo rahul ke sath sath poore desh ko bhi troll krte rahte hain. Pm se jyada stand up comedian hi achhe hote. — Vaibhaw (@Hud_dangi) September 25, 2022

What are your thoughts on PM Narendra Modi trolling Rahul Gandhi using Taare Zameen Par reference? Tell us in the comments below.

