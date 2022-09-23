Veteran actress Ayesha Jhulka appeared in several hit films in the 90s including Kurbaan, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and Khiladi among others. However, her scene in the 1992 film Khiladi starring Akshay Kumar in the lead surprised many. The scene had been a topic of discussion several times.

The scene in question was featured in the romantic song Kya Khabar Thi Jaana, wherein Akki was seen arising from the swimming pool with a mouth full of water and spitting it on Ayesha. Three decades after the film’s release, the actress reacted to the scene. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with ETimes, Ayesha Jhulka revealed that she commits herself completely to a project when she signs it. So when she was asked to film the scene she did not object to it.

Ayesha said, “I strongly believed then and believe it even now, that if you have taken on a project you have to surrender yourself to your director and your team. Have faith in them and just do what they are telling you to. Yes, when it comes to the don’ts, you must say establish don’ts before you get onto the set, or before you sign the project, which I have.”

“I have also had my restrictions, that I would not wear a particular costume, or not be comfortable doing certain scenes. I have also had those don’ts, but not after coming on set. Once I decide to do a project, with all the clarity, then I would go all out, surrender myself, try to be punctual, try to be the director’s actor, and I don’t like to throw tantrums unless I am being troubled unnecessarily,” Ayesha Jhulka added.

The 50-year-old actress also said that she shared the ‘best chemistry’ with Akshay Kumar and she is happy to see him as successful as he is today. She has now marked her OTT debut with Hush Hush.

