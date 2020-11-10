Actor Anup Soni has joined Ayesha Jhulka’s movement for the wellbeing of animals. The actress has started an online campaign demanding stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Jhulka’s dog Rocky was allegedly killed at her farmhouse in Lonavala by her caretaker a while back. The accused was arrested, and granted bail within hours.

“It is sheer madness if we do not value the lives of those that cannot fight for their rights,” said the actor while talking about his decision.

“The caretaker who killed my Rocky and tried to pass it off as drowning is out on bail. We all saw the inhumanity in Noorie rape. But Rocky and Noorie are merely those that came out. Thousands of others suffer at our hands. We need stringent punishment for putting an end to crimes against animals,” said Jhulka, who is associated with Society For Animal Safety, India.

To this, animal welfare activist Nitesh Khare said: “Each of us needs to speak out. It is high time. We need to stop being mute spectators, watching animal cruelty and thinking a comment on Facebook is all it takes to express solidarity.”

The lockdown that followed the breakout of the Novel Coronavirus has led to many people taking up temporary jobs to pay the bills. Hit television show Balika Vadhu’s assistant director, Ram Vriksha Gaur, has been forced to sell vegetables to earn a living in Uttar Pradesh. Now reacting to the news is Anup Soni. Below is what the actor has to say.

For the unversed, Ram Vriksha Gaur was in Azamgarh of UP shooting for a film when the lockdown was imposed. The makers of the project told the director that it would take a year for the work to resume. Left with no options to earn bread, Gaur had to sell vegetables on a cart.

The news has now reached to Balika Vadhu actor Anup Soni. The actor in a tweet has announced that the team of the show has got in touch with the director and will help him as per India Today.

