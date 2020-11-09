Telugu megastar and politician Chiranjeevi on Monday announced that he has been tested positive of coronavirus. The 65-year-old actor also said that he is asymptomatic and that he is quarantined at home. Just a couple of days ago the veteran actor met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The veteran actor on Saturday along with fellow actor Akkineni Nagarjuna met KCR. The three were seen without masks in television news reports. He was supposed to begin shooting for Koratala Siva’s film on November 9 for the first time since the lockdown started early this year. However, he took a test before resuming the shoot and was tested positive of COVID-19.

Chiranjeevi also asked everyone who came in contact with him in the last 5 days to take a test, as he is asymptomatic and quarantining at home. He tweeted, “Took a test for Covid-19 before resuming period drama ‘Acharya’ film’s shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon.”

Check out Chiranjeevi’s tweet below:

Previously, several celebrities and other members of the Indian film fraternity have been tested positive of coronavirus. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and his 8-year-old granddaughter had been reportedly tested positive of COVID-19. Other celebrities, who tested positive, include Genelia D’Souza, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Tamannaah.

Earlier this year, celebrities like Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim also tested positive for coronavirus.

Chiranjeevi is considered to be one of the respected actors in Telugu cinema. He had previously worked in Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. He first made his way into films in 1978 and since then he has acted in more than 150 films. He has appeared some of the notable Telugu films such as Swayam Krushi, Rudraveena, Indra and Aapathbandavudu.

He was last seen in 2019 film Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role. The veteran telugu actor will be next seen Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. It will be the 152nd movie of his career.

