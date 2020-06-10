Megastar Chiranjeevi & SS Rajamouli Thank Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy For Granting Permission To Resume Shoot In The State

Post garnering required permission to resume shoot from Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi along with star director SS Rajamouli and others recently met Andhra Pradesh, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. They met at the CM’s office in Amravati to discuss the plan regarding the resume of the shoot in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting was successful following which the required permissions to resume the shoot was granted by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Also accompanying Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli at the meeting were actor Nagarjun and producers Dil Raju and D. Suresh.

After the meeting, Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli took to their respective Twitter handles to express their gratitude by thanking CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chiranjeevi tweeted: “Hon’ble CM of AP Sri @ysjagan responded very positively to all issues of Telugu Film Industry & we are grateful for his quick response on Guidelines for the resumption of shootings along with Waiver of Minimum Power tariff on Theatres during the lockdown. Thank you, Sir. @AndhraPradeshCM”

SS Rajamouli tweeted: “My sincere thanks to AP CM @ysjagan garu for giving the industry hope in the time of a global crisis that has hit the film fraternity and theatre owners. Grateful to the government for waiving off minimum fixed power charges on theatres which is a relief. @AndhraPradeshCM”

As per multiple reports, Andhra Pradesh CM has granted the permission to resume shoot in the state from 15th July.

