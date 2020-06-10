Ammy Virk: “It Feels Surreal To Wear That Indian Cricket Jersey In ’83 & A Pilot’s Uniform In Bhuj”

Looking back at his childhood, popular Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk recalled how he always thought of representing India as a part of the Army or in a sport. Although his childhood dream was never fulfilled, Ammy got a chance to somewhat realise both his dreams in reel life.

Ammy is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan’s “83“, where he plays fast bowler Balwinder Sandhu, who was part of the Indian team that won the first-ever cricket World Cup for the country in 1983.

Then, in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s patriotic drama “Bhuj: The Pride Of India“, he plays the role of a Flight Officer. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

“In my childhood I always had a dream of choosing a career where I would represent India at some level, be it through the Army or through some sport. I just wanted to do something to make my country feel proud. But those wishes were not completed. I studied medicine and then started making music, and gradually entered the field of acting. Thankfully, I’ve got a chance to represent India in my movies, and that too in my debut films in Bollywood,” Ammy told IANS.

About his two Bollywood projects, he continued: “It feels surreal to wear that Indian cricket jersey in ‘83‘ and a pilot’s uniform in ‘Bhuj’. It’s very difficult to express in words how I felt working on these projects. I just feel that I am blessed to get such wonderful opportunities in my life,” he added.

Apart from it, Ammy will also be seen in the sequel of his hit Punjabi film, “Qismat”. He assures high melodrama in the film.

“‘Qismat 2’ aisi film hai jo sabko rula degi… itni emotional film banai hai humne ki sabki aankho me aansoo honge (‘Qismat 2’ is a film that will make everyone weep… we have made an emotional film that it will bring tears in everyone’s eyes),” Ammy shared.

Ammy is also working on a lot of songs these days. He recently came up with “Main suneya” during the lockdown.

