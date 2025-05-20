The sweet and supportive Anjali from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander is etched in every 90s kid’s memory. It was beautifully portrayed by Ayesha Jhulka. It was her breakthrough film, and she starred opposite Aamir Khan. The actress once opened up about the struggles she faced in her early days in the industry. While opening up about it, she also revealed being replaced in a film starring Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol. Scroll below for the deets.

Jhulka was a prominent actress in the 1990s. She made her acting debut with the Telugu movie Meti Siddhartha and her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan‘s Kurbaan in 1991. It was a box office success. Despite that, she was reportedly replaced in a few films, including Narsimha, which starred Dimple and Sunny.

A few years back in an interview with ETimes [via Times Now News], Ayesha Jhulka opened up about the controversy from when she was replaced from Narsimha. The actress recalled, “Yes, I was pretty put off with the incident. More than anything, it hurt me because I had not even begun, and I was thrown out of films. It was quite a controversy, it made it to the headlines, that Ayesha Jhulka was replaced, that hurt me a lot.”

She also mentioned how her family stood by her and supported her in those hard times. The Khiladi actress continued, “They said to wait till our film came out and everyone told me to not feel bad. With their support, I came out of it pretty fast and my journey began when Kurbaan released.”

For the record, Narsimha was released in 1991. Directed by N Chandra, the movie featured an ensemble cast comprising Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia, Ravi Behl, Urmila Matondkar, and Om Puri. Meanwhile, Ayesha appeared in many successful films in her career, including Khiladi, Massom, Waqt Hamara Hai, and more. After a pause, Ayehsa Jhulka returned to acting with Socha Na Tha and Umrao Jaan, among others. She was last seen in this year’s Celebrity MasterChef cooking reality show.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Dev Anand’s Love Story With Suraiya Met With A Tragic End: Actor Threw Her Proposal Ring Into The Arabian Sea!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News