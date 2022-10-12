Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has been on the news ever since his film Laal Singh Chaddha flopped at the box office, and the Twitter trend of boycotting him started. However, now the PK actor landed on another controversy after his advertisement with Kiara Advani about a bank hit the internet. Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri had also slammed the actor.

The commercial for AU Small Finance Bank is in question as the ad showed a bride and a groom (Kiara and Aamir) talking about how they didn’t cry at their bidaai and further showed that the groom has moved to the bride’s house to help her ailing father. Well, the main motto of the ad is to accept the changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the commercial, Aamir Khan further can be heard saying in Hindi, “Why should traditions that have continued for centuries continue to do so? That’s why we question every banking tradition. So that you get the best service.”

However, when Aamir Khan’s advertisement was getting backlash for fake social activism, his comment on Islamic religion video resurfaced on the internet. In one of the media interviews, when he was asked about Islamic rituals, he answered, “You know I think religion is a personal issue. Each one has their own feelings about it, each one has their thoughts about it. I have my own. So I don’t want to comment on other people’s feelings what they think about. I go with my own heart.”

I just fail to understand since when AU Bank have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions⁉️ Why only Hinduism is selected for such advertisements,& if ad makers dare to make such ads considering Nikaah‼️#AamirKhan_Insults_HinduDharma pic.twitter.com/OhKt76NJfQ — 🚩K K Sharma🙏 (@SanakkSharma2) October 12, 2022

Twitteratti shared their disappointment against Aamir Khan and shared the commercial along with the media interview and tweeted, “I just fail to understand since when AU Bank have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions Why only Hinduism is selected for such advertisements,& if ad makers dare to make such ads considering Nikaah #AamirKhan_Insults_HinduDharma.” One of them commented, “This AK should be banned for the rest of his life for such ads and antiHindu movies,” while another one wrote, “Ye mulla nahin sudhrega. Boycott all his films. Suna hai ek aur copy kar raha hai Hollywood film ki. Boycott AU small finance Bank too!!”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Touches Nana Patekar’s Feet At An Event While Also Hugging & Kissing The Veteran In A Viral Video – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram