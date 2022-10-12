Ranveer Singh is known for his flamboyant personality and dressing style. The actor turns heads wherever he walks. But at a recent awards ceremony he showed his traditional side and touched Nana Patekar’s feet. The young actor was felicitated with an award at the function and as is his style, kept the ceremony lively with songs and jokes.

The Padmaavat actor was seen at the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year event on Tuesday in Mumbai seated among the audience. He showed up at the event looking dashing in a white traditional outfit paired with sunglasses and black shoes. First, he saluted everyone and then made a gesture of swinging a bat before walking up to the awards stage and touching it in reverence.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Advertisement

The video, which was shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account Varinder Chawla showed him touching Nana Patekar’s feet and hugging him before kissing him lightly on the cheeks. The two shook hands as Ranveer Singh received his award for the movie 83 where he essayed the role of one of the most successful captains of Indian cricket- Kapil Dev.

On the other hand, Nana Patekar has been missing from the movie scene for quite some time now. He last graced the silver screen in 2020’s It’s My Life in a supporting role. The movie starred Genelia D’Souza and Harman Baweja, and was directed by Anees Bazmee.

While on the stage, the Ram-Leela actor waved the national flag and sang Malhari from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie Bajirao Mastani starring him and his wife Deepika Padukone. Recently, Ranveer was seen at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 and attended the event after returning.

Ranveer Singh has a lot of projects currently in the works, this includes Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus. In the former project, he will be teaming up for the first time with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. For Cirkus he will be partnering with Rohit Shetty again after Simba which will be released on December 23, 2022.

For more Bollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Shares A ‘Protective Husband’ Moment With Alia Bhatt, Netizens Troll “She Still Couldn’t Believe That He Became Her Husband”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram