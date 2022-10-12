Sidharth Malhotra has lately been quite candid about gifts he’s given to his ex-girlfriends. He’s previously said he regrets giving animals to his former partner and that speculated rumours that he was talking about Alia Bhatt. The pet in question is the white cat Edward that was even a part of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll below for details on the curious case with latest updates!

This isn’t the first time that Sidharth is talking about his ex-girlfriend. In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Shershaah actor was asked about a lesson he learnt from his past relationship. He was quick enough to answer, “Don’t gift pets!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While fans were speculating if Sidharth Malhotra was talking about Alia Bhatt, he’s just made everything more evident. The actor was indulged in a rapid fire round with Bollywood Bubble where he was asked about what he’d like to steal from the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress. He responded, “The cat. Edward. Take him… Edward”

This further confirmed the rumours and netizens began joking about how Alia Bhatt posed with Sidharth Malhotra’s cat during her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

A comment read, “basically sid is far of that cat and alia is mom now she naming him Kapoor so he wants his child back 😭😁 custody case karo koi”

Another wrote, “So she was holding the white cat given by Sid in her wedding”

“So Edward was gifted by Sid,” a comment read.

Another pointed out, “So Edward was a gift of Sid, he also said he missed the cat…now all has sense.”

Well, it must have been tough for Sidharth Malhotra to stay without Edward. Isn’t it?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: KRK Claims Bollywood Is Suffering With Back To Back Flops Because Of Sushant Singh Rajput: “They Should Promise They Won’t Harass Outsiders Like SSR & Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram