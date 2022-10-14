Kamaal R Khan has stopped doing movie reviews, well at least that’s what he claims. His decision came after several Bollywood celebrities slapped defamation suits against him. In addition, he was also recently accused of molestation and was sent to jail over his remarks on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Scroll below for details as he targets Akshay Kumar over his statement on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The fun banter between Akshay and Kapil is often unmissable! The actor recently graced the comedy show for the promotions of Cuttputlli alongside Rakul Preet Singh and joked about how the host is the reason behind his recent flops.

While it remains unknown when this incident happened, KRK claims that Akshay Kumar once said he would loot even the kids of the directors and producers he works with. This was in reference to the huge amount of money the superstar makes by doing multiple movies in a year, unlike other stars.

KRK tweeted, “Akshay Kumar @akshaykumar said on #KapilSharmaShow:- अगर मेरा बस चले, तो मैं निर्माताओं और Studios Owners के बच्चे भी खा जाऊं! And actually, he is doing that only by doing films like #RamSetu which is made with ₹350Cr budget. While he knew in advance that it will be a disaster.”

Well, it also hasn’t been verified yet if the budget of Ram Setu is really 350 crore. As far as the grapevine has to suggest, the budget of the film isn’t more than 50-60 crore.

Take a look at the tweet shared by KRK on Akshay Kumar below:

Meanwhile, Ram Setu has been directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez in leading roles. It is scheduled to release on 25th October, 2022.

