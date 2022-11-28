Bollywood singer Arijit Singh never leaves a chance to touch the heartstrings of his fans with his songs. Known for his famous heartbreak songs, the singer has given us some huge iconic chartbuster songs like Kesariya, Tum Hi Ho and Humdard amongst many others songs. Recently, he conducted a concert which took place in Pune and fans were all excited to attend the same. However, what caught everyone’s attention was his crooning the Coke Studio’s chartbuster song Pasoori.

The singer enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media and often makes headlines for his humble and down-to-earth personality.

Recently, netizens took to Twitter to reveal the ticket prices of Arijit Singh’s Pune concert and what shook all of us were the exasperating numbers. The fans claimed that the show’s ticket prices were ranging from Rs 999 and went upto 16 lakh for the premium lounge. While thousands of videos from his concert have flooded the internet, one clip has gone viral as it sees him crooning Coke Studio’s chartbuster song Pasoori.

But looks like seeing him touch the world-famous and most loved song, initially sung by Ali Sethi, netizens have expressed their disappointment on the same. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, users trolled him from the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Mat kar promotion bhai 16 lakh ki ticket nahi kharidege,” while another said, “Original is original the song gets hit because the way its produced originally who so ever the artist.” One user also said, “Yeh toh tatti hai.” “Sambhal kar bhai Koi apke khilaf dharam panchayat na bulale. Apko yaha chale ja waha chaleja na bol de,” read another comment.

When #ArijitSingh sings Deva Deva Live 🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/7q8zR0K6yh — The indian Taal (@IndianTaal) November 27, 2022

