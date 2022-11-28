Indian popular singer Arijit Singh is currently busy in his concert tour in different cities in India. However, his ticket range of these concerts have grabbed quite a limelight. A lot of his fans have complained about the ticket price and took Twitter by storm with their unique and hilarious comments. Now, the singer is getting brutally trolled for his upcoming concert’s price range. Scroll below to check out!

Arijit has given many back-to-back hit tracks to Bollywood in a varied range of genres. Be it a heartbreak song or a romantic one, a party song or a travel song, Arijit’s voice is there with us. He enjoys love from a massive fanbase, but however, now they have turned against him!

Arijit Singh has one of the finest voices in India, currently whose voice can comfort you. He will be next seen in the Pune concert in January, and the tickets are now open for booking. As per the booking website, PaytmInsider, the price range varies from Rs 999 to 16 lakhs. Yes, that’s right. According to the same website, the lounge areas will accomodate 40 people, along with some refreshments, liquor and food. However, fans are not quite excited about it after checking the price range.

Arijit Singh fans took Twitter by storm and started barging in with their opinions about it. One wrote, “i love arijit singh but i won’t be spending so much,” another one penned, “Yahan spotify premium ke paise nahi hai arijit ki concert k liye kaha se lau”. One of them joked, “16 lakh mein to Arijit ko mere ghar ke bahar aake gana chahiye”. One of the Twitteratti compared him with Taylor Swift and wrote, “16 fuck tylor swift ka bhi nahi hota hoga itna.” Another comment can be read as, “Personal Lap Goodi mein bainth kar gaana gayaga”, while another one was written, “Thats exactly for what i need a sugar mommy.”

i love arijit singh but i won’t be spending so much😭 pic.twitter.com/kYdfNq2po8 — sh (@midnightmmry) November 24, 2022

i saw the figures and thought they were somebody's portfolio but goddamn — prince (@priiiinch) November 24, 2022

Mera Spotify to free me chlta h bs 1 ads dikhata h but phir se chlta h, 😪 — 𝐊𝐚𝐢𝐟𝐮 ❥︎ (inactive ) (@Youknowkaifu__) November 24, 2022

At 16L Arijit better come to my home after show , tuck me to bed and give me a good night sleep — Shubham Kundu (@Haanbro) November 25, 2022

Not a glitch, thats premium lounge and not for one person entry. Premium lounges offer a lot more services than general admission. 16L for 40people. — Sameer K Singh 🇮🇳 (@BOLLYWOULD) November 27, 2022

For the unversed, a few days back, Taylor Swift also got trolled by her audience for selling her The Eras Tour tickets at Rs 22 lakhs.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

