For the past some time, Janhvi Kapoor has been making headlines owing to her love life. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, surely knows how to stir social media with her sartorial fashion choices. While the actress has often been subjected to criticism and trolls, she lets her work speak for her. Recently, it was reported that she’s back with her ex Shikhar Pahariya.

The diva was earlier rumoured to be dating her close buddy Orhan Awatramani better known as Orry. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Mili where she was paired with Sunny Kaushal. The film received mixed to poor reviews from critics.

The Kapoor clan recently took a break from their busy schedule and dashed off for a family trip. Janhvi Kapoor along with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were seen making a splash at the airport. Joining the clan was her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Yes, amid the dating rumours, Shikhar too was seen making an appearance at the airport along with Boney, Janhvi and Khushi. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens cracked hilarious jokes.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Ye sab sirf bollywood mai hi honge ,hamare toh tange tor ke ghar mai baitha denge ,chori chupke karne padte hain,” while another said, “Jamai babu bhi jaa raha hai.”

A third netizen joke, “Boney ji ka damad banke manega.”

Speaking about the airport look, Janhvi Kapoor wore a light blue suit with she paired with mojris. Khushi, on the other hand, kept it casual with a grey crop-top and beige joggers.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting lineup of projects including Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr And Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. On the other hand, Boney Kapoor has now stepped into acting and will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this Shikhar Pahariya joining the Kapoor clan for the family trip? Do let us know through comments.

