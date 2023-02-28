Bollywood actors from their young days deserve a post of their own. They were all serving lewks on lewks in through their films and has now become cult in terms of content, couture and storyline. There’s a post on Reddit going viral where young Shah Rukh Khan is posing with a cigarette in his mouth along with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and fans have hilarious reactions to the actor’s picture on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

All the three actors are superstars right now and enjoy a massive fan following among their fans on social media. SRK was recently seen in ‘Pathaan’ which is doing incredibly well at the box office and Akshay was last seen in ‘Selfiee’ which is failing miserably to impress the fans in theatres. Saif on the other hand was last seen in Vikram Vedha in which the actor got critically acclaimed for his performance opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, coming back to the topic, a Reddit page named ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan from their young days. The three actors are looking great as they’re posing for the camera.

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing with a cigarette in his mouth while Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are flashing their wide smiles for the camera.

Take a look at it below:

Reacting to their pic on Reddit, a user commented, “The harami backbencher, the popular dude and the teacher’s pet.”

Another user commented, “Time traveler Ibrahim Khan, with time removed from the travel.”

A third user commented, “Akki looks like a mix of Jasprit Bumrah and Ranveer Brar.”

What are your thoughts on this throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan? Tell us in the space below.

