Professional cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Siddhu has been lodged in the Patiala central jail for the past two days after he was convicted in a 1988 road rage case. Reports claimed that the former The Kapil Sharma Show judge refused to take anything from the first night of entering the jail. Scroll down to know more.

Ever since Sidhu retired from cricket he has frequently appeared as a judge of comedy shows, and as a permanent guest in Comedy Nights with Kapil (2013–2015) and later The Kapil Sharma Show (2016–2019). He also does commentary for cricket matches.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was taken to Rajindra Hospital in the city on Monday for medical examination after his counsel moved an application demanding a special diet for him. As per the Zee News report, he will undergo a physical examination at the hospital wherein a medical board has been set up for this purpose.

Sidhu will get a special diet chart from the medical board. A jail official has said to the publication, “If the doctors have recommended a special food for Sidhu, he may be allowed to buy them from the jail canteen and eat them.” The doctors of the medical board will prepare Sidhu’s diet chart and report it to the local court in Patiala.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s lawyer said, “Sidhu cannot eat sugar-rich foods like wheat, sugar, flour. He has to be given papaya, guava, double-toned milk and foods that do not contain sugar.” Former cricketer and the politician has consumed the medicines that he has to take regularly as per the doctor’s advice.

Since former The Kapil Sharma Show judge refrained from eating dal and roti, his health began deteriorating and was subsequently taken to the hospital. The Hindustan Times report now revealed that the three-member medical board recommended a special diet for him after conducting various tests and examinations.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s counsel, advocate HPS Verma said, “Sidhu can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk and food items that do not have many carbohydrates. The board of doctors has examined him and submitted its report on the special diet. The court will make the final decision.”

The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the 34-year-old case. He then surrendered himself the next day and was sent to jail.

