Just a week ago things came tumbling down for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans after the show’s integral actor, Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta decided to quit the show after 14 years. However, now finally there is good news for all you fans, and it’s related to the return of our very Daya Ben!

Advertisement

Not just Shailesh, just yesterday it was reported that Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta is also planning to exit the show for her entry into Bigg Boss OTT. While things seem decided for Shailesh, Munmun’s exit is still a rumour. Well, amidst this sad news, now the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi has revealed some great news for you TMKOC fans.

Advertisement

According to Etimes, in a recent interaction, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi spoke about bringing the iconic character of Daya Ben back to the show. He said, “We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and audience’s will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi.”

Along with this when Asit Kumarr Modi was asked if Disha Vakani will be reprising the role of Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he said, “I don’t know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Daya Ben. We still have a very good relation with Disha ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities. We all have our personal life, so I won’t be able to comment on that. Lekin joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Daya Ben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before.”

This is absolutely amazing news! It would be more delightful if the makers would be able to rope in Disha Vakani to reprise her role as Daya Ben!

Meanwhile, talking about Shailesh Lodha’s exit from the show, earlier producer Asit Modi had told ETimes, “All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now. I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers”

What are your thoughts on Daya Ben’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Rashami Desai Breaks Down While Talking About Sidharth Shukla, Says, “Hamari Beech Ki Journey Hamare Tak Hi Seemit Thi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram