Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death left everyone in shock. It’s close to 9 months since he left for his heavenly abode, his fans, family and friends continue to reel with the sad news. After his stint on Bigg Boss 13, which he ended up winning, he made headlines for allegedly romancing his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Much before that Sidharth Shukla was in news for romancing his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Rashami Desai.

Yes, you heard that right! Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were rumoured to be dating in real life. However, they never confirmed or denied the rumours.

Recently, Rashami Desai spoke about Sidharth Shukla and broke down while speaking about their on and off connection. She revealed that Sid used to live on his own terms and conditions. She even used to tell him that he has a huge body a mind of 10-year-old kid.

Rashami Desai told BBC Hindi, “Tab tak maine apne aapko bohot strong bana chuki thi or maybe heartless bana chuki thi, I will be very honest kyuki meri neeji zindanı mein bhi bohot kuch chal raha tha aur Sidharth ke saath jab maine show kiya tha, usne mujhe bohot kareeb se jaana hai aur main usse kareeb se jaanti thi toh hame ek dusre ko kaafi sari cheezein pata thi. Hamari ladai alag wajah se hoti thi. Maine usse hamesha ek baat bolti thi ki badi body ek 10 saal ka baccha hai aur wo aisa hi tha aur apni terms and condition pe wo jeeya hai.”

“Aisa nahi tha ki BB13 ke baad bhi hamari baat nahi hui thi, hamari baat hui thi like on and off. But jab main dekhti thi ki he was doing good and all toh acha lagta tha, we were connected. Work wise bhi uska acha tha and mera alag tarikese chal raha tha, toh ek daariye hum apne liye set kar chuke mature level pe. Logon ne bohot pyaar diya and utna hi hate bhi kiya hai kyuki jo hamari beech ki journey thi wo hamare tak hi seemit thi jo hamne baat hi nahi ki aur iujhe bhi nahi chahiye tha aur usse bhi nahi tha,” Rashami Desai added.

After learning about Sidharth Shukla’s demise, Rashami Desai shared a couple of photos with the actor and penned a heartfelt note alongside.

