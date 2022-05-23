Ajey Nagar who is popularly known as CarryMinati is one of the most popular and biggest YouTube content creators in our country. The 22-year-old is already flourishing in his career and is now getting acting offers from Bollywood. He made a small cameo in Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34 and his fans went gaga over his performance in the same. Earlier today, he was spotted by paps in the city and now netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Carry enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 15 million followers on Instagram and over 35 million followers on YouTube. That’s a huge number, isn’t it? Well, he’s talented and his fandom is proof of the same. The YouTuber often gives a glimpse of his personal and professional life on Instagram to his fans.

Earlier today, CarryMinati was spotted in a casual avatar donning a white t-shirt with a pair of denim. He styled his look with sneakers and graciously acknowledged paps while posing for the cameras.

The video was shared by Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram account, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to CarryMinati’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Indian youth ke depression ko dur bhagane wala banda” Another user commented, “Gaali Sikhado mujhe bhi carryminati 😂” A third user commented, “Mujhe laga ab gaali chalu karega photographers ko ‘kya bhai idhar kya kya bola’ tmkc” A fourth user commented, “For a second i thought he is munna bhaiya from mirzapur 3😂😂”

Ajey Nagar is indeed an inspiration to many content creators in the country.

What are your thoughts on CarryMinati posing for the paparazzi? Tell us in the comments below.

