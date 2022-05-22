Vishal Kotian and Sidharth Shukla’s song Jeena Zaroori Hai which was released a few days back is creating a lot of buzz. Although Sid fans are happy to see their favourite star on screen but a section of society isn’t delighted as they’re blaming the makers for not taking prior permission from the family to release the song. As the earlier report suggests that Kotian was never part of the video as he’s not seen with the late actor in the video. However, Vishal in the latest interview claim he did had a scene with him. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

In an earlier statement released by the Bigg Boss 13 winners’ family, they had prohibited anyone to release any projects relayed to Sid if was unhappy with the outcome. Although the family didn’t mention anyone’s name but many believe it was directed towards Kotian as he was talking about releasing the song days after Shukla passed.

Yesterday, a source close to Sidharth Shukla claimed Vishal Kotian was never a part of Jeena Zaroori Hai. They even asserted that Sid walked out of the project as he wasn’t impressed with the outcome and also shared that Vishal’s scenes in the music video look very new.

Now talking to Bollywood Life, Vishal Kotian spoke about the same and revealed if he agrees with the reports.

When asked if Jeena Zaroori Hai featuring Sidharth was always planned the way it has been released, Kotian says, “The song was planned like this only. Nobody wanted to play with the sentiments of anybody, and that’s why this song got delayed. We didn’t know something this would happen to such an amazing, healthy and lovable person.”

Further contradicting the statement of the source that he was never part of Jeena Zaroori Hai and he didn’t shoot any scenes with Sidharth Shukla, to this Vishal Kotian says, “There was one scene which we have edited out; there was the scene in which he dies. But, we didn’t want to keep it as it would have been gruesome. If he was alive, we would have kept the scene.”

