Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Trolled At The Aiport For Holding Daughter Aaradhya’s Hands Tightly, Netizens Say "Hairstyle Change Nai Karti Kisi Pandit Ka Bataya Hua Hai Kya"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most successful and talented actresses in Bollywood. She’s known for her eternal beauty across worldwide and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actress reportedly left for the Paris Fashion Week with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, holding her hands tightly at the Mumbai airport. She is now getting trolled yet again for her look by netizens online. Scroll below to take a look!

Aishwarya is not only a brilliant actress but also a doting mother who never misses an opportunity to hold and kiss her daughter publicly. Their love for each other is so evident, and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, often lauds his wife, Aish, for his daughter’s upbringing.

Now, talking about her latest appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today and looked beautiful in casual attire. The Bollywood actress paired a black-coloured sweater with matching pants and shoes and kept her tresses open with a middle parting, and opted for her signature glam look with winged eyes and bold lips.

On the other hand, Aaradhya kept her look cool with a blue sweater and paired it with black pants and shoes. She completed her look with a backpack and tightly held her mother’s hands as the duo walked towards the airport.

Reacting to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appearance on social media, a user commented, “Ye aise kya pakad k rakhti hai har waqt apni beti ko”

Another user commented, “Nai Aishwarya hairstyle chnage krti ha aradhya kisi pandit ka btaya hua h kya ye 👏👏👏👏”

A third commented, “Same hair cut and black outfit since 827384929943 years🫤🫤”

