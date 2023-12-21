Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan’s personal life has always been in the limelight. After marrying Malaika Arora in 1998, the couple announced their separation in March 2016 and was officially granted divorce on May 11, 2017. However, years later, the Hello Brother actor found love in Giorgia Andriani, and she was often snapped at Khan Parivaar’s family functions. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, it is being said that Khan is all set to tie the knot.

This morning, a media report suggested that the actor has now found solace in makeup artist Shura Khan, and they are very serious about each other. While it didn’t reveal many details about his newfound love, another media report now states that he’s all set to tie the knot for the second time. Scroll down for details.

According to the latest report in India Today, Arbaaz Khan is all set to tie the knot with Shura Khan. The date has reportedly been finalized. Now, over 6.5 years after his divorce with Malaika, the Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya actor will take his wedding vows on December 24. It further reports that it will be an intimate wedding which will be attended by their family members and closest friends.

For those who don’t know, Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan met on the sets of ‘Patna Shukla’ and fell in love with each other. While not much is known about Shura, she reportedly works for Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani as their makeup artist.

Early this month, a report of Arbaaz’s breakup with Giorgia Andriani surfaced online. Later in an interview, Giorgia confirmed the same and said they decided to part because of ‘too many differences.’ Further dissing the rumors of Malaika Arora being the reason behind their split, she cleared that his relationship with his ex-wife was never the reason, as there was no interference from her side.

Arbaaz Khan is currently co-parenting his 21-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, with his ex-wife, Malaika Arora. Being doting parents, they never miss a chance to spend time with him together. Time and again, we see the ex-couple coming together to see him off at the airport.

Coming back, there’s not much information about Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan’s intimate wedding on December 24.

