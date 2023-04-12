Model, actor and Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani has been setting perfect bridesmaids goal this wedding season. Giorgia, who is an absolute fashionista, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Now we bring to you some never seen before slew of pictures of her donning ethnic attires. The actress redefined elegance and royalty as she posed in the Jouhar by House of Diamonds collection.

When modern jewellery met traditional outfits

Summer is here, and so is the wedding season! So if you are looking for the perfect trendy outfit inspiration, fikar not and just take a look at Giorgia’s modern bridal look! Coupled with trendy jewellery, this stunning red lehenga with delicate flower embroidery is the ideal addition to your wardrobe. The emerald and diamonds are a stunning combination, and the detailing on the necklace, earrings, ring, bracelets, and mang tikka completes the look. Keeping it modern and simple, the actress paired this look with blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, glossy lips, and some soft curls.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jouhar By House Of diamonds (@jouharbyhouseofdiamonds_1)

Surely, the right jewellery can set you apart from the crowd.

Diamonds are a girl’s bestfriend

In this look, Giorgia Andriani can be seen in a sequined beige saree with golden shimmer, but what caught our attention was the timeless diamond choker necklace with an emerald for that extra touch of royalty. The earrings and the bracelet make up the perfect combo for this Shaadi Season. Just some eye drama, blushed cheeks, and pink lipstick, and you can be ready in minutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jouhar By House Of diamonds (@jouharbyhouseofdiamonds_1)

Trendy jewellery for the Indo-western vibe

If you believe in sustainable jewellery, then this look is perfect for you. Whether you want to pair it with a dress or a traditional attire like Giorgia, you can experiment in different ways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jouhar By House Of diamonds (@jouharbyhouseofdiamonds_1)

So, this year, when you look for an effortlessly cool way to amp up your looks, these Jouhar by House of Diamond pieces could be your saviour and Giorgia must have surely inspired you!

