With the South industry gaining worldwide recognition and love with films like ‘RRR’ and ‘Kantara’, we have seen mainstream Bollywood actors starring in films down South. From Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet to Tapsee Pannu, Bollywood, and Tollywood actors can be currently seen starring in both industries. But what if we told you that Giorgia Andriani, has already made her south debut?

Giorgia is one of the fittest actresses we have in the tinsel town. The actress has already made her mark in the industry with her stellar appearances and performances. But did you know that the actress has already made her South debut? Yes, you read that right! While many think that the actress is making her big Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade starrer ‘Welcome To Bajrangpur’, the actress has already made her South debut in an action-packed Tamil webseries ‘Karoline Kamakshi’ in 2019.

In the series, we can see the actress in a completely different action avatar. Giorgia Andriani has also shot several action sequences, including hand-to-hand combat. She was seen playing a French undercover agent named Karoline, who is forced to take up an assignment during her vacation in Puducherry.

If you haven’t already seen Giorgia Andriani’s kickass, bold, and brazen avatar in Karoline Kamakshi, check it out now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

Well, Giorgia has proven her versatility through her performances. From romance, glamorous numbers to action packed sequences, the model-cum-actress can do it all.

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani is currently enjoying appreciation from netizens for her latest song with T-Series BIBA. The actress will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome to Bajrangpur.

