After bringing in 10.10 crores on Thursday, Kalki [Hindi] hung on well on its second Friday to bring on 9.75 crores. This is the first time that the film has got into single digits. Still, as an absolute number this is good enough and the drop from its opening day of 22.50 crores is only a little over 50%. Yes, it was expected that the film may actually grow a little on Friday since the competition isn’t really there. However, with such a large volume of audiences already having watched the film, the growth has been curtailed.

All eyes are now on the growth that the film manages today and tomorrow. Growth of at least 30%-40% would be required if the film needs to score a double century by the close of the second weekend itself. That would have been given had the Friday numbers stayed at the same level as Thursday. However, since that hasn’t happened, it would be a wait-n-watch scenario. Very likely, the growth will come since Saturday growth is traditionally the best for any film. Still, one waits to see if that indeed happens in case of Kalki [Hindi].

The film has now crossed the 170 crores mark as well and currently stands at 173 crores. This is the best 9 day score so far for any film that has released in 2024, and soon it would also emerge as the highest ever total by the close of second week itself. The film is a hit and with moolah coming from the original Telugu as well as the other dubbed versions, this one will cross 500 crores all India net pretty soon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

