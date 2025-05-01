After months of anticipation, Vikky Varun’s debut directorial Kaalapatthar is finally making its digital debut. The film, which was released in theatres in September 2024 and received decent reviews, didn’t land an immediate streaming deal. However, it’s now ready to arrive on OTT, with its digital debut scheduled for tomorrow..

When & Where to Watch Kaalapatthar

The wait is finally over! Kaalapatthar will premiere on Sun NXT starting May 2, 2025. The announcement post on X hyped fans with the caption, “Barthide barthide, ille barthide!! Superhit chalanachitra Kaalapatthar eega SunNXT-ige barthide! From tomorrow on SunNXT (He’s coming, he’s coming, he’s almost here!! The superhit film Kaalapatthar is now coming to SunNXT! Streaming from tomorrow on SunNXT).

So, if you missed it in theatres or want to experience the emotional depth and unique narrative once again, the film will be just a click away.

More about Kaalapatthar

Written by Rama Rama Re director D. Satya Prakash, the film also stars Dhanya Ramkumar, T.S. Nagabharana, Achyuth Kumar, Sampath, and Rajesh Nataranga, among others. Produced by Bhuvan Suresh and Nagaraju Billinakote, the film features Anoop Seelin’s music and Sandeep Kumar’s cinematography.

Interestingly, Vikky Varun wasn’t the original choice to lead or direct Kaalapatthar. The film was initially conceived with a different team. But the pandemic altered everything. Vikky, who had previously worked with industry stalwarts like Yogaraj Bhat and Duniya Suri, took the reins and turned the project into his directorial debut.

Kalapatthar follows the story of Shankara (played by Vikky Varun), an army man stuck with kitchen duty, waiting for his moment to shine. That dream comes true when he heroically stops a terrorist infiltration on Kargil Divas. The heroic act earns him national recognition, and back in his hometown, the villagers decide to honour him with a statue.

But in an unexpected twist, Shankara begins to physically feel what the statue experiences—be it scorching heat, rain, or cold. As he grapples with this mysterious connection, the lines between the physical and the spiritual blur. And when plans arise to remove the statue, Shankara must fight—not an enemy this time—but for the symbol of his own identity.

Check out the trailer of Kaalapatthar below:

For more such updates, check out DownSouth

Must Read: When Ajith’s Attitude Left Gautham Vasudev Menon Furious: “He Suddenly Went Off To Race, I Will Only Wait For Suriya & Kamal Haasan..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News