The Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has been witnessing a good stronghold at the box office. The film is a proof that nothing can stop a good content from attaining success. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 14

On its 13th day, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned 1.80 crores when it came to the day-wise collection. The total India net collection of the film comes to 75.35 crores. It is just 4.65 crores away from crossing 80 crores.

The film continues to garner a positive word of mouth which is clearly being reflected in the collection. Kesari Chapter 2 has witnessed a solid growth over the first two weekends and also goes steady during the weekdays. The discounted rates in some locations also enabled the movie to maintain a stable pace on its second Thursday.

Despite the competition heating up at the Hindi box office with Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero and the recently released Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Kesari Chapter 2 remains undeterred. Fans are resonating with the strong message of the film. It brings forth the untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre and evokes the pain, pathos and patrioism amongst the audience.

Akshay Kumar played C Sankaran Nair in the film, a courageous man who dared to wage a war against the British Empire in the courtroom. The film has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It also stars R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day and Amit Sial in the lead roles. It has been produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

