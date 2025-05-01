Aamir Khan Didn’t Like His Acting In This Powerful Rang De Basanti Scene

Indian actor Aamir Khan has delivered many memorable performances during his illustrious forty-year acting career. Whether it’s his cop act in Sarfarosh, his performance as a strong-willed villager in Lagaan, or his performance as a determined father in Dangal, he nailed them all. But according to Aamir Khan, that’s not the case with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s critically acclaimed social political drama ‘Rang De Basanti’ because the sixty-year-old actor thinks that he could have done one particular scene of the film much better.

The Rang De Basanti Scene Which Still Irritates Aamir Khan

In a recent interview with Fever FM, Aamir Khan confessed that he was not satisfied with his own acting in the scene from Rang De Basanti where DJ and Sue come back after facing the wrath of the police during a peaceful protest. Aamir Khan and Alice Patten begin to eat, and Aamir breaks down in tears. Remember this scene?

What Went Wrong?

So, what happened was that Aamir Khan mentally prepared himself to perform the scene for many days. He was totally in the right zone to perform it. But when he arrived on set to shoot the scene, he was told that, because of some production issues, the scene was postponed and that another scene was to be performed instead. Aamir Khan confessed that after that day, he could never perform that scene as he envisioned it in his mind. Aamir Khan’s performance in that scene was only a faint shadow of what he had imagined. That day, he learned an important thing: when an actor is creatively ready to perform a scene, it’s better not to give attention to practical things.

Rang De Basanti Plot & Cast

The film follows a British filmmaker, Sue, who visits Delhi to make a documentary film on Indian freedom fighters. While scouting for actors, she meets a group of carefree university friends who agree to act in her movie. But after the death of their close friend, the revolutionary spirit in them takes over their personalities, and they decide to take matters into their own hands to get justice and to expose the corrupt system.

Besides Aamir Khan, the film also features Siddharth, R. Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Alice Patten, Waheeda Rehman, and Soha Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Rang De Basanti Critical & Commercial Performance. Besides being a huge box-office hit, the movie received widespread praise from critics and got a big thumbs up from the viewers. It bagged multiple National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards in major categories. Interestingly, Aamir Khan also won the Best Actor (Critics) Filmfare Award for the film.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Ajay Devgn’s Prank Went Out Of Hand, Leading A Woman To Take A Drastic Step: “She Had To Be Rushed To The Hospital”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News