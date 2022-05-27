Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Day 1: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is all set to return to his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the highly awaited sequel. The makers have left no stone unturned to keep the hype around the film at high. Fans are now eagerly waiting for it release in cinemas.

Joseph Kosinski directorial was originally scheduled to release in 2019 however it was later postponed to “allow the production to work out all the complex flight sequences”. It was then further delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and scheduling conflicts. Hence the buzz around the film is at an all-time high now.

While Top Gun: Maverick is a big-budget film, it wasn’t until Friday that the film has been released at all cinema halls. The film was initially released in IMAX theatres on Wednesday and by Thursday, only selected theatres screened the actioner.

As per the latest trade reports coming in, the Tom Cruise starrer is likely to have earned 2-2.50 crores* on Wednesday on opening day which was first released in IMAX. The film is expected to do amazing business at the box office as a lot of expectations are associated with the film so the Friday collections at the box office will be better.

Top Gun: Maverick has all the entertaining elements that fans are looking for. Pete Maverick’s daredevil stunts and attitude both on the ground and up in the air as well as the deep-rooted internal turmoil that he has long tried to ignore. He will be forced to re-examine his life.

Fantastic stunts and action scenes in the film are one of the selling points and fans are excited to enjoy the ultimate experience in theatres.

Note: All the collections mentioned are estimates, official numbers are awaited.

